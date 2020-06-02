Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea in SC for direction to seek details on COVID-19 from China, WHO to facilitate antidote development

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking directions to the Centre to make a representation to China and the World Health Organisation (WHO), and seek information on COVID-19 to facilitate in developing an effective antidote for the virus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 19:04 IST
Plea in SC for direction to seek details on COVID-19 from China, WHO to facilitate antidote development
Supreme Court of India (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking directions to the Centre to make a representation to China and the World Health Organisation (WHO), and seek information on COVID-19 to facilitate in developing an effective antidote for the virus. The PIL, filed by a doctors' organisation -- Doctors For You, urged the top court to direct the government to make representation to China to share the epidemiology, evolution, clinical data and full extent of data, indicators and statistics on the coronavirus, which it said has put at stake the right to life guaranteed by the Constitution of India.

It will help the Indian medical scientists and doctors to research and have a better chance of developing an antidote for the virus, the plea said. It said that while the pandemic puts the lives of everyone around the world at stake, China was successful in controlling and restricting the virus and this allowed the authorities to direct for reopening of the wet markets.

The plea sought direction for the central government to call upon China to allow a probe by representatives of the most affected countries to assess the severity and dynamics of COVID-19. "Direct the respondent (Centre) to call upon China, through diplomatic channels, to share the RNA sequence of the various strains and mutations that have been found in the vicinity of Wuhan, to assist and collaborate in ongoing research to the potential line of treatments to cure the affected persons and provide with details of vaccines in the process to abate the effects of the virus," the plea said.

Further, it sought directions for the Centre to call upon the WHO for its delay in notifying to the world community of the pandemic and supporting China to display an underplay effect of the pandemic statistics. It sought directions for the government to approach the WHO to immediately initiate a probe and not to keep the investigation pending on the uncertainty of it being tamed.

"It is necessary to study the ground zero (the place from where the virus originated) for development of a vaccine by Indian medical scientists. This knowledge is necessary to develop an effective vaccine for coronavirus, including its various mutations," the plea said. "It is also necessary to study how the virus jumped species and affected the human population. The study of ground zero is also imperative to understand the cause of the spread of the virus and develop effective ways to prevent the spread of similar diseases in the future," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

US ambassador to Germany resigns from post, deputy stands in

The US ambassador to Germany has resigned from his post and the State Department after two years in the job. Richard Grenell posted the news late Monday on his Instagram account, without indicating what he planned to do next.While no reason...

13 more COVID-19 deaths in TN, toll at 197; 1091 fresh cases,

tally breaches 24,000 mark Eds adds details meeting between TN CM Governor Chennai, Jun 2 PTI Thirteen more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu which reported 1,091 fresh cases on Tuesday pushing the infection count ...

Sabrina plans to start foundation in sister Jessica Lal’s memory

Sabrina Lal, who fought a long legal battle to bring her sister Jessica Lals killer to book, plans to start a foundation in the memory of her sister and help women in similar situations get justice. She says she has forgiven her sisters ki...

Sizeable number of Chinese troops moved into eastern Ladakh: Rajnath Singh

A sizeable number of Chinese troops have moved into eastern Ladakh and India too has taken all necessary steps to deal with the situation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday, referring to the nearly month-long high-altitude stan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020