France says latest U.S. trade threats over digital tax a "contradiction"Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-06-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 19:02 IST
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire criticised U.S. threats of trade sanctions over digital service taxes, which he said clashed with its calls for G7 unity on other issues. Washington launched probes on Tuesday into digital services taxes being adopted or considered by Britain, Italy, Brazil and other countries, following an earlier investigation into France, in a move that could lead to new punitive tariffs.
"There's a real contradiction between the United States' call for unity within the G7, which we support, and the possibility of new trade sanctions," Le Maire told his G7 counterparts on a conference call.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bruno Le Maire
- Brazil
- Britain
- France
- Italy
ALSO READ
Indigenous infections grew amid slow Brazil agency response
Soccer-Brazil champions Flamengo return to training
Global worries as infections spike in Russia, Brazil, India
British supermarkets threaten Brazil boycott over proposed forest law
Indigenous infections grew amid slow Brazil agency response