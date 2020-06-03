Left Menu
Patna HC grants bail on condition of donating money to PM- CARES Fund

PTI | Patna | Updated: 03-06-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 19:14 IST
The Patna High Court has granted bail to petitioners arrested on charges of violating Bihars prohibition law on the condition that they contribute to the PM-CARES Fund set up in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. At least three such petitioners were granted bail after they donated money ranging between Rs 5,000 and Rs 25,000, their lawyers said, adding that the amount of donation depended on the value of liquor allegedly recovered from the possession of the accused.

Manufacture, sale, transport, trade, consumption and possession of liquor are banned under the Bihar Excise and Prohibition Act, 2016. One of the three petitioners who was granted bail last month after contributing to the Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund was Santosh Sahni.

Justice Anjani Kumar Sharan granted bail to Sahni, who was in jail since January 18, on the condition that he would deposit Rs 5,000 in the PM-CARES Fund. Sahni "is directed to be enlarged on bail on furnishing bail bond of Rs 20,000/- (Rupees Twenty Thousand) with two sureties of the like amount each to the satisfaction of the learned Additional District Judge 2nd-cum-Special Judge Excise, Samastipur, in connection with Excise Case No.28 of 2020," the judge said in his order on May 13.

"The bail bond of the petitioner shall be accepted by the learned Court on showing receipt of deposit of Rs.5000.00 (Rupees Five Thousand) in the PM Cares fund," the judge said in the order. Sahni had prayed for bail in a case in which he was charged with possessing 18 litres of country-made liquor and 600 litre of raw material for preparing the beverage.

The items were buried in a field, his lawyer submitted. The high court has passed similar orders in at least two other bail matters involving alleged violation of the prohibition law.

On May 15, Justice Sharan asked petitioner Ramesh to deposit Rs 25,000 in the PM-Cares Fund. The authorities had allegedly recovered over 3,526 litres of foreign liquor from a truck driven by him in May last year. On the same day, the judge asked Munna Miya, a driver, to donate Rs 5,000 to the fund after he sought bail in a case of alleged recovery of 208.80 litres of liquor from his vehicle in February.

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Protests continue during NYC's 2nd night under curfew

New York Citys second night under curfew was calmer than the first, with mostly peaceful demonstrators marching to protest the death of George Floyd and sporadic reports of vandalism. The citywide curfew from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednes...

Student bodies hold virtual protest to demand release of anti-CAA agitators

Student bodies across the country on Wednesday held a virtual protest to demand the release of activists arrested for staging protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act earlier this year. Carrying placards which read Sab Yaad Rakha Jaaye...

Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall, uproots trees, spares Mumbai

Cyclone Nisarga made landfall near Mumbai on Wednesday but spared the city already reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic, even as it uprooted trees in nearby Raigad and Palghar districts. A 58-year-old man died after a power transformer fell ...

Indian elephant dies after eating fruit packed with firecracker, police investigating

A pregnant elephant died in India apparently after eating some fruit containing a firecracker that exploded in her mouth, prompting a criminal investigation into suspected cruelty toward animals, forestry officials said on Wednesday. The in...
