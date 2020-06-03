Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea in SC seeks intervention in suo motu proceedings on migrant workers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 23:09 IST
Plea in SC seeks intervention in suo motu proceedings on migrant workers

A plea seeking intervention in a case relating to suo motu cognizance of problems faced by migrant labourers stranded in different parts of the country after the COVID-19 lockdown has been filed in the Supreme Court. The plea filed by Students' Federation of India (SFI) said that during the lockdown, many of the outstation were students compelled to return to their homes due to pandemic.

SFI said the students are now getting calls from their landlords to pay the rents. "It is pertinent to mention that most of these students are dependent on their family's income for their educational expenses and therefore it is an additional burden for them to pay the rents for these months of lockdown. It is respectfully submitted that a vast majority of the population of our country is employed in the informal sector; several of their incomes are unstable during this time," the plea said. The petition said that payment of rents for the months of lockdown at a later date would also be extremely difficult for the students as many of them come from humble financial background. "There are millions of students in the national capital and other cities in the country who are living in rented accommodation and many of them manage their financial spreadsheets by giving tuitions, doing part-time jobs etc. to enhance their earnings and to fulfil the requirements of living in the city," the plea said.

SFI sought to intervene in the matter and said pertinent measures may be considered by the government in order to alleviate the plight of the stranded students along with migrant labourers.   "It is submitted that in absence of any relief scheme by governments, the students will be left with no options but to pay the rent as per the agreement, even when they didn't use the accommodation premises at all as there is no clause of non-payment of rent in such extraordinary situations in most of the rent agreements. The apex court had last Thursday said that no fare will be charged from any migrant worker for their travel either by train or bus, while directing that they are provided "food free of cost" by the states and union territories where they are waiting to return home.

While passing a slew of interim directions "looking into the difficulties and miseries of migrant workers", the apex court had directed that the states shall simplify and speed up the process of registration of migrant workers and provide help desk for registration at the places where they are stranded..

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

40 workers injured in fire triggered by blast in chemical factory boiler at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch: Collector.

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID SCIENCE-Convalescent plasma fails to help in Chinese study; timing of test may affect result

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Convalescent plasma disappoints in Chinese trial In...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro climb on robust risk appetite as lockdowns ease

A gauge of global equity markets rose and the euro gained against the dollar on Wednesday, both for a seventh session, indicating strong risk appetite as easing lockdowns and hopes for more monetary stimulus boosted investor confidence. Inv...

J&K: Private transporters postpone proposed strike after meeting govt officials

Private transporters in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday night postponed their proposed strike after holding a meeting with some government officials here. Earlier during the day, the private transporters had announced the suspension of tanke...

US: Tennessee county has highest virus caseload

A small county in the northwest corner of Tennessee is once again leading the US in active coronavirus cases per capita after an outbreak at a state prison. An analysis by The Associated Press on Wednesday shows Lake County, with a populati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020