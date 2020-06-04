Chhattisgarh CM directs Chief Secy to suspend former collector accused of raping woman

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed the Chief Secretary to suspend the then collector of Janjgir-Champa district JK Pathak, who is facing an allegation of rape. According to the state government, the Chief Minister also asked the Chief Secretary to get the matter investigated.

An FIR has been registered against Pathak for allegedly raping a woman, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Parul Mathur on Wednesday. The SP said the woman alleged that the incident took place on May 15.

"A woman filed a complaint today against the collector and said she alleged that he used to send her obscene messages and raped her in his office. A detailed statement was taken and mobile records were verified," Mathur told reporters. A case has been filed under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and investigation is underway. (ANI)