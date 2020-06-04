Maharashtra police COVID-19 tally surges to 2,557, death toll at 30

The tally of confirmed police personnel infected with coronavirus in Maharashtra has surged to 2,557, while 30 have succumbed to the infection. While a cop was tested positive for COVID-19, another died due to the disease in the state on Thursday.

"In the last 24 hours, one police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 and one personnel succumbed to the infection. The total number of police personnel who have tested positive for the virus has reached 2,557; death toll stands at 30," Maharashtra Police said. According to the Union Ministry of Health's latest bulletin, Maharashtra has confirmed 74,860 COVID-19 positive cases, of which 39,944 cases are active and 32,329 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)