With 139 COVID-19 fatalities, Maharashtra records highest number of single day deaths

With 139 COVID-19 deaths, Maharashtra on Friday recorded the highest number of fatalities in a single day.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-06-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 23:04 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With 139 COVID-19 deaths, Maharashtra on Friday recorded the highest number of fatalities in a single day. "As many as 2,436 new COVID-19 cases and 139 deaths, the total number of cases in the state stands at 80,229, including 2,849 deaths. Till now, 35,156 patients have recovered," according to an official statement issued by the state health department.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai has reported 1,150 new cases of coronavirus and 53 deaths. "With the new cases, the total number of positive cases in Mumbai has reached 45,854. The death toll stands at 1,518," said the corporation.

In Mumbai's Dharavi area, 20 more people were tested positive of coronavirus on Friday, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The total number of positive cases in the area has spiked to 1,889 and the death toll stands at 71.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India registered 9,851 more coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike in cases and 273 deaths in the past 24 hours, surging the total to 2,26,770, which includes 1,10,960 active cases. (ANI)

