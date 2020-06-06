Vatican arrests Italian in investigation of London real estate deal

Vatican arrests Italian in investigation of London real estate dealReuters | Vatican City | Updated: 06-06-2020 01:47 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 01:31 IST
Vatican police on Friday arrested Gianluigi Torzi, an Italian middleman who was part of a deal in which the Vatican purchased a luxury building in London as an investment.
Torzi, who was arrested after questioning by Vatican magistrates, was accused of extortion, embezzlement, aggravated fraud, and money laundering, a statement from the Vatican press office said. He was the first person to be arrested in connection with the deal.
The investigation already had led to the suspension last year of five Vatican employees, the resignation of the Vatican's police chief and the departure of the former head of the Vatican's Financial Information Authority (AIF).
- READ MORE ON:
- Vatican
- London
- Financial Information Authority
- Gareth Jones
ALSO READ
Vatican Museums, Holy See's cash cow, to reopen from June 1
Coronavirus: Vatican Museums to open on June 1
Vatican exiles leader of Bose monastic community
Pope makes anti-corruption spending rules mandatory in Vatican
Entertainment News Roundup: Zimbabwean film industry makes Netflix debut; Virtual no more-real Michelangelo awes again in Vatican Museums and more