President, PM condole demise of former Delhi Police Commissioner Ved Marwah

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the demise of former Delhi Police Commissioner and former Governor of Manipur, Mizoram, Jharkhand Ved Marwah.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 13:56 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 13:56 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (left) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the demise of former Delhi Police Commissioner and former Governor of Manipur, Mizoram, Jharkhand Ved Marwah. Taking to Twitter, President Kovind wrote, "Shri Ved Marwah was an outstanding civil servant and an able administrator. After an illustrious career in the IPS, he served as a Governor of Manipur, Mizoram and Jharkhand. He will be remembered for his professionalism, competence and integrity. Condolences to his family."

PM Modi also condoled Ved Marwah's demise stating that his unwavering courage always stood out during his career as an IPS officer. "Shri Ved Marwah Ji will be remembered for his rich contributions to public life. His unwavering courage always stood out during his career as an IPS officer. He was also a well respected public intellectual. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti", the Prime Minister said.

Ved Marwah passed away at a hospital in Goa. He was 87. He had also served as Governor of three states including Jharkhand, Manipur and Mizoram. He died at Asilo Hospital in Mapusa.

"We are deeply saddened at the loss of a great leader of the police force. Sh. Ved Marwah, IPS led the force from the front through difficult times and served as a Governor to 3 states. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family," Goa DGP tweeted. (ANI)

