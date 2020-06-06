Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala HC allows partial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions on entering High Court premises

Kerala High Court has issued a notification allowing partial relaxations in the restrictions, imposed in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, to enter the High Court premises.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 06-06-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 17:54 IST
Kerala HC allows partial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions on entering High Court premises
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala High Court has issued a notification allowing partial relaxations in the restrictions, imposed in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, to enter the High Court premises. According to the notification, the High Court Advocates Association hall and dining hall used by advocates will be allowed to open but the number of advocates coming to the association and dining halls shall be restricted to the minimum to maintain social distancing.

"Advocate Clerk rooms will be allowed to open but not more than 40 registered clerks shall be present in the room at a time," the notification issued on Friday said. The court has directed for the members of the High Court Advocates Association and Advocate Clerk's Association to strictly adhere to the restrictions, failing which the permission will be withdrawn.

"With regard to parking of cars, one more row of cars will be allowed in the southern side of the Court building without causing obstruction in any way to the passage of vehicles such as Ambulance, Fire Engine etc from Gate 1 and 3 at all times," the notification said. "All other regulations and restrictions with respect to the entry of advocates, advocate clerks, litigants and staff shall continue until further orders," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Black Lives Matter protests mostly peaceful in Australia

Black Lives Matter protests across Australia proceeded mostly peacefully Saturday, as thousands of demonstrators in state capitals honored the memory of George Floyd and protested the deaths of Indigenous Australians in custody. Organizers ...

Zimbabwe grain deficit seen widening to 1.17 mln tonnes

Zimbabwes grain deficit is expected to widen to 1.17 million tonnes this year despite a small increase in production, the latest official crop report showed on Saturday, leaving the majority of the population facing food shortages. The mini...

New Zealand qualify for FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup in India

New Zealand became the fourth country to qualify for the FIFA Womens U-17 World Cup to be held in India next year after being nominated as the sole representative of the Oceania region. New Zealand joins Asian qualifiers Japan and North Kor...

Ved Marwah, former Governor and ex-Delhi top cop, dies in Goa

Ved Marwah, former Delhi police commissioner who later served as governor of Mizoram, Manipur and Jharkhand died in Goa on Friday. He was 87.He breathed his last at a private hospital in Mapusa town in North Goa district, acting Director Ge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020