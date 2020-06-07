J-K: Encounter erupts between security forces and terrorists in Shopian
Updated: 07-06-2020 09:50 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 09:50 IST
Joint troops of 178 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group at Zainapora launched a cordon and search operation in Shopian.
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists today.
Encounter is underway, further details are awaited. (ANI)
