Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan watching Hong Kong situation with "deep concern" - Abe

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-06-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 11:51 IST
Japan watching Hong Kong situation with "deep concern" - Abe
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Japan is watching the situation in Hong Kong with "deep concern" after China passed a new security law for the city, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday, and stressed the importance of steps that upheld the principle of "one nation, two systems".

His comments followed a Kyodo news agency report on Sunday that cited officials of Britain, the United States and other countries as saying Japan had decided not to join them in issuing a statement scolding China for the new law, which could endanger Hong Kong's special autonomy and freedoms. But Tokyo was deeply concerned, Abe told parliament.

"Hong Kong is an extremely important partner in terms of both tight economic ties and human relations, and it is important that the original system of 'one nation, two systems' be upheld and things proceed stably and democratically," he said. Japan expressed concern about Beijing's move in a statement on May 28, the day China passed the law, and called in the Chinese ambassador to convey its view.

A government source familiar with the matter said Japan did not participate in the joint statement partly because of "rather short notice" and partly in order to focus on efforts by the Group of Seven nations, rather then the signatories. "Japan took the position to do what it has to do independently, in this case because of, first, time constraints, and secondly, our basic position is that we emphasise our efforts in the G7," the source told Reuters.

Other countries had expressed appreciation for Japan's independent efforts, and it received no complaints, added the source, who sought anonymity because the matter was sensitive. "We've expressed our opinions this way directly and promptly to China at a high level and have made our opinions quite clear to international society," Yoshihide Suga, the chief cabinet secretary, told a news conference.

Tokyo is in a bind amid the U.S.-China tension over Hong Kong as it plans for a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping, originally set for April but postponed over the coronavirus.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Awhad asks people to stay cautious during lockdown easing

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jitendra Awhad has expressed fear that COVID-19 cases may rise in Thanes Mumbra township if residents do not take adequate precautions during the relaxation of lockdown from Monday. Talking to reporters on Sunda...

Finland's Centre Party nominates Vanhanen for finance minister

Finlands Centre Party nominated on Monday former Prime Minister Matti Vanhanen as its candidate for finance minister, following Katri Kulmunis resignation on Friday over her use of taxpayers money to pay for training in public speaking.Kulm...

SC seeks response of Centre on NGO's plea alleging rise in child trafficking cases during Covid-19 lockdown.

SC seeks response of Centre on NGOs plea alleging rise in child trafficking cases during Covid-19 lockdown....

Lee Seung-gi, Jasper Liu team up for Netflix variety show 'Twogether'

South Korean actor-singer Lee Seung-gi and Taiwanese actor Jasper Liu are uniting for an unscripted travel variety show Twogether, set at Netflix. The six-part show, which starts streaming from June 26, will see the two East Asian stars tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020