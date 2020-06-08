Left Menu
Plea in HC against AAP govt order on only Delhi residents to be treated in pvt, govt hospitals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 14:39 IST
A plea was moved Monday in the Delhi High Court challenging the AAP government's order directing all hospitals under it as also the private ones to admit only "bona fide" residents of the national capital for treatment. The application contended that the Delhi government's June 7 order was unconstitutional and "against humanity".

The order stated: "It has been observed that there has been a huge surge in number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the last few days in Delhi, resulting in additional demand of hospital beds, consumables and infrastructure. "Now, therefore, in exercise of powers conferred by the Delhi Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19, Regulations 2020 under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, it is hereby ordered that all hospitals operating under Government of NCT of Delhi and all private hospitals and nursing homes shall ensure that only bona fide residents of NCT of Delhi are admitted for treatment." The application, by financial economist Abhijit Mishra, seeks quashing of the order and a direction to the Delhi government to provide medical facilities in the hospitals here to everyone.

The application, filed through advocate Payal Bahl, contended that the Delhi government's decision was "highly discriminatory" and would create a divide between citizens of India. The application was filed in Mishra's pending petition which has alleged that Delhi government's health scheme, being implemented by the Delhi Arogya Kosh (DAK), was "discriminatory" as only residents of the national capital had access to it.

According to the petition, the scheme provides financial assistance of up to Rs 5,00,000 for treatment to those who have been residents of the national capital for the last three years and have an annual family income up to Rs 3 lakh. "The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi's health scheme-DAK health scheme has an unconstitutional and highly discriminatory eligibility criteria -- the requirement of being the resident of Delhi -- in order to access the health services in the National Capital Territory of Delhi," the petition has claimed.

