Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two pleas filed in HC challenging Delhi govt's decision to reserve hospital beds for Delhi residents

Two separate petitions were filed in Delhi High Court on Monday challenging AAP-led Delhi government's decision to reserve beds in Delhi government-run and private hospitals exclusively for the residents of the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 17:13 IST
Two pleas filed in HC challenging Delhi govt's decision to reserve hospital beds for Delhi residents
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two separate petitions were filed in Delhi High Court on Monday challenging AAP-led Delhi government's decision to reserve beds in Delhi government-run and private hospitals exclusively for the residents of the national capital. Both petitions have challenged the Delhi government's order dated June 7, 2020, issued through its Health and Family Welfare Department, directing all the hospitals operating under the Government of Delhi and all the private hospitals and nursing home to ensure that only bonafide residents of Delhi are admitted for treatment at these medical facilities.

One of the petitions, filed by advocates Abhay Gupta and Prashant Arora, claimed that the impugned order is in strict and direct violation of the basic fundamental right to health of the public at large including but not limited to Article 14 and 21. The petition is likely to be heard on Tuesday.

"The Act of the respondent to classify patients as resident and non-resident of Delhi is discriminatory and against the constitutional duties imposed upon the respondent. Right to Health, needless to say, is a fundamental right and can be abridged only in a manner known to the law, or otherwise, they are sacrosanct and sacred, and the Respondent cannot deprive the citizens their Fundamental Right," the petition filed by Gupta said. The second petition filed by advocate Gautam Kumar and law student Gaurav Sarkar through their lawyers Shashwat Anand and Syed Sarfaraz Karim is likely to be heard on June 10.

Gautam Kumar is a permanent resident of Bihar residing in Delhi since 2015, whereas Gaurav Sarkar is a permanent resident of Uttar Pradesh and is a student of law at Delhi University, resident in Delhi since 2017. The petition said that they may face hardship and challenges due to the arbitrary order issued by the Delhi government. It said that both of them are adversely affected by the arbitrary order.

"That the order dated June 7 is violative of Article 14 & 15 of the constitution of India as the same treats a person residing in the NCT of Delhi and not having the valid proof of residence as per the exhaustive list mentioned therein the aforesaid notification unequally with the other persons," the plea said. "The petitioner is under the justifiable apprehension that the treatment meted out to the individuals not falling under the category mentioned therein the aforesaid notification will be prejudicial, biased, unfair, unjust and highly discriminatory," it added.

The petitioners requested the high court to declare the notification as null and void and direct the government to fulfill their constitutional obligations and the directive policies and put in place ample and efficient health infrastructure. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Ryanair boss sees UK quarantine dropped or quashed by end-June

Ryanair believes Britains courts will either strike down a 14-day quarantine for international travellers this week or the government will drop the measure before the end of June, boss Michael OLeary told Reuters on Monday.OLeary said legal...

Four Hizbul militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian district: Police

In yet another operational success, security forces killed four Hizbul Mujahideen militants on Monday in Jammu and Kashmirs Shopian district, taking the total number of slain terrorists during the past 24 hours in South Kashmir to nine. Lau...

Bedia to stay at FC Goa for 2 more years

Indian Super League franchise FC Goa on Monday announced that Spaniard Edu Bedia has signed a new deal with the club, which will keep him here till 2022. Bedia was roped in at the start of the 201718 ISL season from Real Zaragoza, and ha...

Restaurants open in Delhi, but footfall still low

No entry without a mask, following of social-distancing norms, safety screen guards and disposable menu cards were among the key features as restaurants reopened in the national capital after a two-month gap, but the footfall was considerab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020