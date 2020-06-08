Various pleas in HC against AAP govt order to treat only Delhi residents in govt and pvt hospitals

Four separate petitions were filed in the Delhi High Court on Monday challenging the Delhi government's order directing all state-run and also private hospitals to admit only “bonafide” residents of the national capital for treatment here. The pleas have sought setting aside the June 7 order of the AAP government's Department of Health and Family Welfare, saying the decision is unconstitutional, arbitrary, against the humanity and results in discrimination on the basis of residence of a citizen.

The two separate petitions filed by advocates Abhay Gupta and Prashant Arora and Vineet Kumar Wadhwa, through lawyer Praveen Chauhan, are listed for hearing on Tuesday. Another petition filed by advocate Gautam Kumar and law student Gaurav Sarkar, through their lawyers Shashwat Anand and Syed Sarfaraz Karim, and an application by financial economist Abhijit Mishra is scheduled to come up for hearing on Wednesday.

Mishra, in his application filed through advocate Payal Bahl, has sought quashing of the Delhi government's order and a direction to the authorities to provide facilities in the hospitals to everyone. All the four pleas have challenged the Delhi government's June 7 office order by which the Health Department has ordered that all the hospitals operating under it and all the private hospitals and nursing homes shall ensure that only bonafide residents of the national capital are admitted for treatment in these hospitals.

Gupta and Arora said in their plea that the government's order is in direct violation of basic fundamental right to health of the public at large. “The act of the respondent (delhi government) to classify patients as resident and non-resident of Delhi is discriminatory and against the constitutional duties imposed upon the respondent. Right to Health, needless to say is a fundamental right, and can be abridged only in a manner known to law, or otherwise they are sacrosanct and sacred, and the respondent cannot deprive the citizens their fundamental right," their plea said.

Petitioners Kumar and Sarkar claimed that they may face hardship and challenges due to the arbitrary order of the government as they are permanent residents of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and residing in Delhi since 2015 and 2017 respectively and they do not have proof of being residents of the national capital. Similarly, Wadhwa said it is a settled law that non-availability of finance, infrastructure facilities and manpower cannot be a ground to be put forth by the State to say that medical facilities cannot be made available and the decision to limit the health facilities based on residence is blatantly in violation of Right to Health and Right to Life.

The application by Mishra was filed in a pending petition which has alleged that Delhi government's health scheme, being implemented by the Delhi Arogya Kosh (DAK), was "discriminatory" as only residents of the national capital had access to it. According to the petition, the scheme provides financial assistance of up to Rs five lakh for treatment to those who have been residents of the national capital for the last three years and have an annual family income up to Rs three lakh.

Meanwhile, another petition was also filed by social worker Kulbir Singh seeking direction to constitute a monitoring committee for looking into the mismanagement in the healthcare sector at the ground level which is in direct conflict with the variou representations and assurances made by the Delhi government to the public at large. The plea, filed through advocates Lalit Valecha and Manu Prabhakar, also sought direction to the Delhi government to allow private laboratories to conduct COVID 19 tests without restrictions.

“By not supporting mass testing of susceptible COVID 19 patients and by not providing access to treatment of the patients for COVID 19 positive patients, the Delhi government is not acting in public interest,” the plea, which is listed for hearing on Tuesday, said..