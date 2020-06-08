INTERVIEW-Mexico's WTO nominee says trade body has "lost track," pitches reforms

Mexico's candidate to lead the World Trade Organization says the group's rules no longer reflect the complexities of modern manufacturing and trade, proposing reforms that could include changing how members are classified as developing nations.

Jesus Seade, a veteran trade official, helped found the Geneva-based WTO in the early 1990s and more recently led his government's negotiating team to agree a new North American trade deal due to take effect in July. Seade was announced on Monday as the country's candidate to replace outgoing director general Roberto Azevedo.

"After 25 years of inaction in the development of rules, we have lost track," Seade told Reuters in an interview. However, he said there were "huge" opportunities to modernize the global trading system that the WTO governs. Seade, 73, argued the current rules do not reflect the reality of global supply chains, technological change, Asia's rise as a trading powerhouse or the labor and environmental issues key to modern trade accords.

"It cannot be denied that the WTO needs to change, needs to come back to negotiations," he said. "The world is moving on." The WTO's last attempt at a comprehensive overhaul, the Doha Round, collapsed in 2015 after more than a decade of stalemate, underscoring the difficulty of getting countries with vastly different agendas to agree on trade rules.

Seade said future talks could focus on specific issues and sectors, without ruling out another global round. The WTO job is vacant from the end of August after Azevedo, a Brazilian, said he would step down a year early. The WTO normally takes nine months to choose a new chief but now wants to do so in three.

The next WTO boss will face U.S.-China trade tensions and rising protectionism exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. An expert on China and the current more protectionist U.S. trade approach, Seade worked with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to seal the so-called USMCA deal that is replacing the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

He said Beijing wanted a strong WTO and that he did not believe the United States would pull out of the body that U.S. President Donald Trump recently described as "horrible." Sticking points between the two powers could be resolved with negotiation, Seade said, including urgent reform to the appellate system of dispute resolution and whether countries should be able to self-classify as developing nations.

"We need to be alert for win-wins, and not be frozen by zero sums," he said. In the short term, he said, the WTO ought to help reactivate the global economy after the coronavirus pandemic. Over the medium term, it could work on ways to make a "good-practice book" to guide such responses in future, he added.

Seade was a deputy director general of the WTO after its inception. When President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador won office in 2018, Seade was brought in to conclude USMCA negotiations. WTO members can nominate their own nationals as candidates from June 8 to July 8. Several names have been cited as possible candidates from Africa and Europe, with some in Europe taking the view that leadership of the trade body should alternate between the developing and developed world.

The WTO prefers to pick a chief by consensus, moving to a vote only as a last resort.