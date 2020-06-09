Maharashtra Cabinet meeting today at 3 PM
A meeting of Maharashtra Cabinet is scheduled to be held on Tuesday at 3 PM.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-06-2020 10:18 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 10:18 IST
A meeting of Maharashtra Cabinet is scheduled to be held on Tuesday at 3 PM.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair the meeting through video conferencing while Ministers will be present at Mantralaya.
Maharashtra is India's worst-affected state as coronavirus cases in the state have crossed 88,000 including 40,975 cured/discharged/migrated and 3,169 deaths. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Mantralaya
- India
ALSO READ
Seal Goa's border with Maharashtra: Independent MLA Khaunte
NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Maharashtra governor
145 Shramik Special trains planned for Maharashtra, only 13 run so far: Rlys
Riteish Deshmukh remembers father, former Maharashtra CM Vilasrao Deshmukh on his 75th birth anniversary
FWICE writes letter to Maharashtra CM, proposes guidelines for resuming shoots