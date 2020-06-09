Left Menu
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: U.S. prosecutors say Britain's Prince Andrew not cooperating in Epstein probe and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 10:30 IST
People News Roundup: U.S. prosecutors say Britain's Prince Andrew not cooperating in Epstein probe and more
Representative Image

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

U.S. prosecutors say Britain's Prince Andrew not cooperating in Epstein probe

U.S. prosecutors accused Britain's Prince Andrew on Monday of evading their efforts to question him over his contacts with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, but lawyers for the prince accused them of seeking publicity rather than his help. U.S. investigators want to interview Andrew, Queen Elizabeth's second son, about his friendship with Epstein - who was awaiting trial on charges of trafficking minors when he died last August in a New York City federal prison - as part of their inquiry into possible co-conspirators.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares extend gains as economic recovery hopes build

Asian stocks extended their winning streak for the ninth consecutive session on Tuesday and oil prices rose as the lifting of coronavirus lockdowns in many countries fed investor hopes of a relatively quick global economic recovery. Europea...

Sport-On this day: Born June 10, 1982: Tara Lipinski, American figure skater

Leaving the ice with tears of joy after her gold medal-winning free skate at the 1998 Nagano Olympics, a shaking 15-year-old Tara Lipinski shared a sentiment shared by millions watching around the globe That was so cool.Lipinski had deliver...

FEATURE-No water or work: Climate stress pushes Indian delta-dwellers to the edge

By Subrata Nagchoudhury KOLKATA, India, June 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Since a powerful cyclone tore through Indias Sundarbans delta region last month, Radha Naskar has been forced to cycle half an hour each day to collect clean drinki...

US prosecutors spar with Prince Andrew in Epstein probe

US prosecutors and attorneys for Britains Prince Andrew sniped at one another across the Atlantic on Monday, each saying the other side was to blame for the dukes failure to participate in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking probe. Andrews ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020