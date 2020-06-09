Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan warns off Chinese fighters which approached island

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 11:17 IST
Taiwan warns off Chinese fighters which approached island

Taiwan's air force warned off several Chinese fighter jets that briefly entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone to its southwest on Tuesday, the defence ministry said.

The Su-30 fighters, some of China's most advanced jets, were given verbal warnings to leave and Taiwanese air force jets "drove away" the intruders, ministry added. Taiwan has complained that China, which claims the democratic island as its own, has stepped up military activities in recent months, menacing Taiwan even as the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

China says such exercises are nothing unusual. China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control. One of China's most senior generals last month said China would attack if there was no other way of stopping Taiwan becoming independent.

China is deeply suspicious of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, whom it accuses of being a separatist bent on declaring formal independence. Tsai says Taiwan is already an independent country called the Republic of China, its official name. The United States has stepped up its military activities near the island too, with semi-regular navy voyages through the narrow Taiwan Strait.

A U.S. C-40A, a military version of the Boeing 737, had entered Taiwanese air space with permission, though it did not land at any Taiwanese airports, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said in a separate statement on Tuesday. The U.S. aircraft took off from Japan's Okinawa island, where there is a major U.S. air base, and flew over northern and western Taiwan on its way to Southeast Asia, Taiwanese media reported.

While Washington and Taipei have no formal diplomatic ties, the United States is Taiwan's strongest international supporter and main arms supplier, becoming another source of U.S.-China tension.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares extend gains as economic recovery hopes build

Asian stocks extended their winning streak for the ninth consecutive session on Tuesday and oil prices rose as the lifting of coronavirus lockdowns in many countries fed investor hopes of a relatively quick global economic recovery. Europea...

Sport-On this day: Born June 10, 1982: Tara Lipinski, American figure skater

Leaving the ice with tears of joy after her gold medal-winning free skate at the 1998 Nagano Olympics, a shaking 15-year-old Tara Lipinski shared a sentiment shared by millions watching around the globe That was so cool.Lipinski had deliver...

FEATURE-No water or work: Climate stress pushes Indian delta-dwellers to the edge

By Subrata Nagchoudhury KOLKATA, India, June 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Since a powerful cyclone tore through Indias Sundarbans delta region last month, Radha Naskar has been forced to cycle half an hour each day to collect clean drinki...

US prosecutors spar with Prince Andrew in Epstein probe

US prosecutors and attorneys for Britains Prince Andrew sniped at one another across the Atlantic on Monday, each saying the other side was to blame for the dukes failure to participate in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking probe. Andrews ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020