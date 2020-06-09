Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC disposes of pleas challenging Delhi govt's decision on hospitals for Delhi residents

Delhi High Court on Tuesday disposed of with certain directions a bunch of petitions challenging Arvind Kejriwal government's decision to reserve beds in Delhi government-run and private hospitals exclusively for the residents of the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 14:26 IST
HC disposes of pleas challenging Delhi govt's decision on hospitals for Delhi residents
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court on Tuesday disposed of with certain directions a bunch of petitions challenging Arvind Kejriwal government's decision to reserve beds in Delhi government-run and private hospitals exclusively for the residents of the national capital. A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan disposed of the petitions as they became infructuous after the Lieutenant Governor's intervention in the matter.

In a setback for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had yesterday overruled his decision to reserve the beds on Delhi government-run and private hospitals exclusively for the treatment of residents of the national capital. The High Court directed the Chief Secretary of the Delhi government to consider the issues related to the homeless mentally ill persons within a time-bound manner. This direction came on a petition filed by advocate and mental health activist Gaurav Kumar Bansal seeking quashing of the order concerned.

Bansal submitted before the court that there are around 2 lakh homeless mentally ill persons in the national capital and many of these are facing extreme hardship amid the coronavirus pandemic. The counsel on another petition, moved by a two-year-old kid, seeking testing of asymptomatic people submitted that there were other grievances like availability of ventilators, etc in the matter that needs to be addressed.

After hearing the arguments, Delhi High Court also asked the expert committee, set up by the Delhi government on COVID-19, to treat the plea as a representation and take the decision as early as possible in accordance with the law. One of the petitions, filed by advocates Abhay Gupta and Prashant Arora in the matter, claimed the order is in violation of the basic fundamental right to health of the public at large including but not limited to Article 14 and 21. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Georgia Democrats vote on Senate challenger as five U.S. states hold primaries

Georgia Democrats will try to pick their challenger to Republican Senator David Perdue on Tuesday when voters in five U.S. states choose candidates for the White House and Congress as the nation navigates a trio of politically charged crise...

Equity indices fall sharply in late trading, banking stocks suffer

Equity benchmark indices were on a downward slide during the second half of Tuesdays trading session, eroding most of the morning gains in banking and financial stocks. Profit booking was witnessed across all counters as experts indicated t...

Five Rohingyas arrested in Telangana for illegal immigration,

Five Rohingya Muslims, including three women, have been arrested in Telangana on charges of illegally entering the country and getting Aadhar cards and Indian passports by providing false information, police said on Tuesday. Based on specif...

Suspended J-K DSP Davinder Singh moves Delhi court seeking bail

Suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh, arrested while ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway earlier this year, moved a Delhi court on Tuesday seeking bail. Singh and two other accused...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020