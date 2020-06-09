Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha issues fresh guidelines for govt depts, offices to contain spread of COVID-19

In view of the steady rise in COVID-19 cases, Odisha Government on Tuesday issued a fresh order along with a set of guidelines, asking for the strict implementation of preventive measures in all Government offices as per the guidelines for containment of COVID-l9 in the State.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 09-06-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 16:46 IST
Odisha issues fresh guidelines for govt depts, offices to contain spread of COVID-19
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

In view of the steady rise in COVID-19 cases, Odisha Government on Tuesday issued a fresh order along with a set of guidelines, asking for the strict implementation of preventive measures in all Government offices as per the guidelines for containment of COVID-l9 in the State. Through an official order along with the guidelines issued by General Administration and Public Grievances (GA & PG) department, the State Government, directed "that the following precautionary measures with prime importance to "Social Distancing" be meticulously enforced in all the Government Departments / Offices of the State so as to restrain the spread of COVID-19."

"All the employees inside the office premises are required to wear mask compulsorily, for the entire period of their stay in office. Willful deviation from the instructions shall be construed to be official indiscipline along with the principle of Social Distancing of two meters between two persons is required to be strictly maintained at all times in office" read an order issued by GA & PG Department. The order said, "Unnecessary gathering/crowding in common passages /corridors is strictly prohibited. Seating of the officials should be compliant to Social Distancing norms."

"Official meetings and gatherings shall be restricted to minimum and organised preferably through video-conferencing. In case of necessity of a physical meeting, seating may be arranged with appropriate physical distance amongst the participants, keeping in view the size of the Hall," it said. It further said that "proper sanitisation of the office buildings/common space should be done at regular intervals. Adequate cleaning and sanitation materials are to be procured by the respective office establishment."

"Visitors from outside to the office premises may be restricted to bare minimum and they should be disposed of within limited period following sanitation norms." "Officials feeling physical discomfort and suffering should be advised to seek proper medical care and lf having symptoms of fever/respiratory problem should seek leave on due information to respective reporting authorities. In cases of severity, home-quarantine as per the guidelines may be ensured," it said.

It said that any officer and staff residing in the containment zone should inform the same to supervisory officer and not attend the office till the containment zone is denotified. Such staff should be permitted to work from home and it will not be counted as leave period. "More than 4 persons in the lift are not allowed. Inside the lift, the persons should stand facing the walls of the lift and not facing each other," it further said.

"For air-conditioning/ventilatory, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which inter alia emphasises that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30oC, relative humidity should be in the range of 40-70 per cent, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Experienced goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh joins Odisha FC

Odisha FC on Tuesday announced signing of Indian goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh for two years ahead of the seventh edition of the Hero Indian Super League. The 24-year-old custodian has played for Hyderabad FC in the pastKamaljit was a part of...

UP teacher's documents used in 9 schools, payment of Rs 12.24 lakh made in six districts

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said that a probe into a school teacher, who is alleged to have worked simultaneously in 25 schools and earned over Rs 1 crore as salary in 13 months, found that her documents were used in nine school...

HP India sees strong growth in consumer segment as work-from-home drives sales

HP India on Tuesday said it is witnessing a strong growth in its consumer PC business compared to last year as people look for devices to support work and study from home efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to PTI, HP India Market ...

Anti-China sentiment, customer service help home-grown VU sell record TV sets in lockdown

VU Technologies on Tuesday said it has sold a record 50,000 television sets in the largest selling category of 4K TVs in May, even as the lockdown continued across several parts of the country. Its chairman and chief executive Devita Saraf ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020