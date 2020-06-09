HC declines to interfere in Puri Rath Yatra at this stage

The Orissa High Court on Tuesday disposed of a writ petition pertaining to holding of Lord Jagannaths Rath Yatra at Puri, declining to interfere in the matter at this stage. The state government said it will take a decision considering the prevailing Covid-19 situation during the time of the car festival.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq took the decision after Advocate General Ashok Parija informed the High Court that the state government will take appropriate decision looking at the prevailing situation at Puri during the time of the Rath Yatra on June 23. Meanwhile, the state Law department in an affidavit to the HC, stated that initially the district of Puri was placed in the green zone.

By May 1, 2020, the number of Covid-19 cases in Puri was one. Thereafter there has been a steady increase in the count of infections in the pilgrim city, and on June 7, the number of positive patients in Puri stood at 108. "Keeping this in mind, Puri has been classified as a high risk zone and therefore, included in the 11 districts earmarked for weekend shutdown", the affidavit filed by Principal Secretary of the department said.

The affidavit goes on to say, keeping in mind the deteriorating situation pertaining to the spread of Covid-19 virus in the state, the government is constantly monitoring the situation and any decision with regard to the holding of the Rath Yatra festival will be taken on the basis of the objective situation of the pandemic as on the relevant date and keeping in mind the interest of the public at large. In view of the state governments stand, the High Court disposed of the petition filed by a social organisation, seeking to stop holding of Rath Yatra in Puri in view of the situation emerging out of the pandemic.