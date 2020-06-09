Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC declines to interfere in Puri Rath Yatra at this stage

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 09-06-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 21:35 IST
HC declines to interfere in Puri Rath Yatra at this stage

The Orissa High Court on Tuesday disposed of a writ petition pertaining to holding of Lord Jagannaths Rath Yatra at Puri, declining to interfere in the matter at this stage. The state government said it will take a decision considering the prevailing Covid-19 situation during the time of the car festival.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq took the decision after Advocate General Ashok Parija informed the High Court that the state government will take appropriate decision looking at the prevailing situation at Puri during the time of the Rath Yatra on June 23. Meanwhile, the state Law department in an affidavit to the HC, stated that initially the district of Puri was placed in the green zone.

By May 1, 2020, the number of Covid-19 cases in Puri was one. Thereafter there has been a steady increase in the count of infections in the pilgrim city, and on June 7, the number of positive patients in Puri stood at 108. "Keeping this in mind, Puri has been classified as a high risk zone and therefore, included in the 11 districts earmarked for weekend shutdown", the affidavit filed by Principal Secretary of the department said.

The affidavit goes on to say, keeping in mind the deteriorating situation pertaining to the spread of Covid-19 virus in the state, the government is constantly monitoring the situation and any decision with regard to the holding of the Rath Yatra festival will be taken on the basis of the objective situation of the pandemic as on the relevant date and keeping in mind the interest of the public at large. In view of the state governments stand, the High Court disposed of the petition filed by a social organisation, seeking to stop holding of Rath Yatra in Puri in view of the situation emerging out of the pandemic.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Artist Banksy has new take on toppled statue of English slave trader

The toppling of a statue of a 17th century slave trader in the English port city of Bristol was hailed by some as a long-overdue reckoning with Britains imperalist past and denounced by others as a criminal act. Now one of Bristols most inf...

FCC proposes record $225 million fine for massive robocall campaign

The Federal Communications Commission FCC on Tuesday voted unanimously to propose a record-setting 225 million fine against Texas-based health insurance telemarketers for allegedly making approximately 1 billion illegally spoofed robocalls....

Over 30 companies participate in webinar organised by Rajasthan seeking European investment

Chief Secretary of Rajasthan, DB Gupta and several senior bureaucrats interacted with ambassadors, business representatives from several European countries on Tuesday inviting them to invest in the state. Business representatives from vario...

Confederate statue in Florida is removed in predawn hours

A Confederate statue that had been in a northeast Florida park for more than a century was removed in the predawn hours Tuesday ahead of a protest demanding racial equality. The statue of a Confederate soldier had sat atop a 62-foot 19-mete...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020