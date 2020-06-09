Left Menu
CBI officer in Kolkata tests COVID-19 positive

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 09-06-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 22:57 IST
CBI officer in Kolkata tests COVID-19 positive
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer in the agency's Kolkata office has tested positive for COVID-19. Following this, some more officials from the agency's office here have been advised to go on home-quarantine.

Strict procedures, as per the standard set of protocols, are being followed post the detection of the positive COVID-19 case. As many as 372 more COVID-19 cases were reported in West Bengal on Tuesday, taking the total count in the state to 8,985.

This includes 4,950 active cases and 3,620 discharged patients. As many as 415 deaths have been reported so far due to the disease, according to the state health department. (ANI)

