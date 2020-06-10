Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMF board approves $5 bln lifeline for Ukraine amid coronavirus recession

The #IMF has proven itself to be a reliable partner to a friend in need." The rest of the funds will be spread over four reviews during the program, which focuses more on stability than deep structural reforms, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement.Zelenskiy's government has trumpeted the agreement as a vote of confidence in its ability to deliver reforms, including a banking law that went against the interests of one of the country's wealthiest tycoons.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2020 03:53 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 03:53 IST
IMF board approves $5 bln lifeline for Ukraine amid coronavirus recession

The International Monetary Fund's executive board approved on Tuesday a $5 billion loan deal for Ukraine that Kiev says is needed to stave off default as the coronavirus pandemic plunges the Eastern European country's economy into recession. Ukraine will receive an immediate disbursement of about $2.1 billion from the 18-month Stand-By Arrangement, the IMF said in a statement.

"That's $200 mln more than originally planned," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on his official Twitter account. "The new program funding will help us to overcome the challenges caused by #COVID19. The #IMF has proven itself to be a reliable partner to a friend in need." The rest of the funds will be spread over four reviews during the program, which focuses more on stability than deep structural reforms, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement.

Zelenskiy's government has trumpeted the agreement as a vote of confidence in its ability to deliver reforms, including a banking law that went against the interests of one of the country's wealthiest tycoons. One of Europe's poorest countries, Ukraine does not have the financial firepower for major stimulus measures to keep its economy afloat after imposing a nationwide lockdown in March that has shuttered or restricted many businesses.

Securing the IMF funds also is expected to unlock financing from the European Union and other institutions. Ukraine's economy is seen contracting around 5% this year, including a 12% second-quarter drop.

The country has recorded 27,856 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 810 deaths, although the lockdown is gradually being lifted. To secure the IMF deal, Ukraine had to pass legislation that prevents the former owners of insolvent banks from regaining their assets. The move was viewed as aimed against the interests of Ihor Kolomoisky, who formerly owned the country's largest lender, PrivatBank - nationalized in 2016 - and who has waged a legal battle to regain control or receive government compensation.

TRENDING

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Centrapay and Coca-Cola Amatil partner to give bitcoin payment option

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Investors brace for market swings as Trump slips in election polls

The U.S. presidential election is re-emerging as a potential risk to markets after a shift in polls that has seen President Donald Trump lose ground to Democrat Joe Biden. Concerns over election-fueled volatility have regained prominence in...

Telangana reports 178 new cases, total count stands at 3,920

Telangana on Tuesday reported 178 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 3920, said health department. With 8 more deaths, the death toll in the state now stands at 148.178 more COVID-19 cases and 8 de...

US Navy prepares to ban all displays of Confederate battle flags: Naval Operations Chief

Washington D.C. US, June 10 SputnikANI The US Navy is preparing an order to prohibit the flying of the Confederate battle flag from the 1861-65 Civil War on any of its ships, buildings, installations or aircraft, Chief of Naval Operations A...

Mavericks' Cuban: Must confront privilege to address racism

Mark Cuban called on people of all races to engage in uncomfortable conversations to move forward collectively in a conversation about racism and social justice at an event outside of American Airlines Center on Tuesday. The Courageous Conv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020