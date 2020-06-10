IAF's AN-32 transport aircraft carries out successful landing at Uttarakhand's Chinyalisaur airstrip
An AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a successful landing at Chinyalisaur airstrip here.ANI | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 10-06-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 14:10 IST
An AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a successful landing at Chinyalisaur airstrip here.
District Magistrate Uttarkashi Dr Ashish Chauhan told ANI that Air Forces has informed the district administration in this regard.
Chinyalisaur is 125 kilometres away far from the China border. (ANI)
