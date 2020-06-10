Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC grants more time to Delhi Police to file additional affidavit on Sharjeel Imam's plea

Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted more time to Delhi Police to file an additional affidavit on JNU student Sharjeel Imam's plea challenging the extension of time to file a chargesheet under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 18:14 IST
HC grants more time to Delhi Police to file additional affidavit on Sharjeel Imam's plea
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted more time to Delhi Police to file an additional affidavit on JNU student Sharjeel Imam's plea challenging the extension of time to file a chargesheet under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). A bench of Justice V Kameshwar Rao allowed more time to Delhi Police to file the additional affidavit in the matter and slated it for further hearing on June 25.

The High Court is hearing a plea challenging a trial court order, which granted three month's time to Delhi Police to file chargesheet in a case against Imam related to inflammatory speeches during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Meanwhile, Imam has also filed for a default bail claiming that the chargesheet wasn't filed in the stipulated time period and that there were no UAPA charges against him till then.

Default bail is sort of a rap on the police for not completing the probe and filing the final report within the prescribed limit of days of the first remand of the accused. Delhi Police had recently submitted before the High Court its reply opposing the bail application filed by Imam and said that no provisions have been violated and added that there is good and substantial cause for enlargement of time for the investigation.

"Sharjeel Imam by way of his speech was addressing a particular religious section of the society and creating disaffection towards government established by the law by creating the unfounded fears in their minds regarding Citizenship Amendment Act and the process of National Register of Citizens, which is yet to be implemented in any manner throughout the country barring Assam," Delhi Police said. The default bail application claimed that no notice was given to Imam's lawyer informing them about the application of the special cell seeking the extension of the time to file the chargesheet in view of invocation of UAPA charges against him.

As per the rules under the Code of Criminal Procedure, the chargesheet needs to be filed within 60/90 days as per the offence. However, for UAPA cases, agencies have 180 days to file the chargesheet. Imam was arrested by the Delhi Police on January 28 from Bihar for allegedly delivering a seditious speech and abetting violence in Jamia Millia Islamia area in December last year. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

ED brings back 108 consignments worth Rs 1,350 cr belonging to Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi to India

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Wednesday brought back 108 consignments of various overseas entities of fugitive diamantaires Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, valued at around Rs 1,350 crore, from Hong Kong. These valuables include polished d...

Possible locust threat: Telangana on high alert

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday instructed officials to be on high alert as there may be a possible attack of locusts swarms in the state. Rao held a review meeting here on measures to be taken to protect the state...

Indonesians detained for taking dead for burial

Indonesian authorities have arrested dozens of people suspected of snatching the bodies of COVID-19 victims from several hospitals so the dead could be buried according to their wishes. Provincial police spokesman Ibrahim Ponto said on Wedn...

Jewellers want more gold purity standards, seek extension of hallmarking deadline

Three standards for hallmarked gold jewellery are not enough for a country like India as it will create problem in some markets where different benchmarks are followed to ensure purity of the yellow metal, jewellers said on Wednesday. In vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020