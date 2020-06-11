Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi cops attacked with lathis, stones at Inderlok chowki

Delhi Police personnel at a police chowki in North Delhi's Inderlok were attacked by a group of miscreants with lathis and stones, police said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 16:10 IST
Delhi cops attacked with lathis, stones at Inderlok chowki
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police personnel at a police chowki in North Delhi's Inderlok were attacked by a group of miscreants with lathis and stones, police said on Thursday. According to the police, the incident took place late on Wednesday night.

One assailant identified as Naved even opened fire at the chowki, following which a sub-inspector fired two rounds in the air in self defence, police said. The incident unfolded after one person named Akhlaq came to the police chowki in Inderlok and alleged that one Saadkeen and his brothers had assaulted and looted him.

Following the complaint, police officials brought Sadkeen and his other brothers to the chowki where they got aggressive. They went back and returned with lathis and pelted stones at the cops, police said. A case has been registered in the matter and three persons identified as Sadkeen, Ashkeen and Shahrukh have been arrested.

Search for other accused persons in the case is on. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

SPECIAL REPORT-Inside the proxy battle that keeps an Iraqi city on its knees

Three years ago, the world rejoiced when Iraqi forces backed by the United States and Iran liberated this ancient city from the brutal rule of Islamic State. The people of Mosul hoped to rebuild their shattered lives.Today, a different batt...

Many more likely sought US jobless aid even as layoffs slow

The US government is set to issue its latest report Thursday on the layoffs that have left millions unemployed but that have markedly slowed as many businesses have partially reopened and rehired some laid-off workers. The pace of job cuts ...

Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic anthelmintic tablets

Drug firm Lupin on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market its generic anthelmintic Albendazole tablets. The company has received approval to market its Albendazole tablets USP, 200 mg, from the United ...

Nepal parliament to vote on new map in land dispute with India

Nepals parliament is set to vote at the weekend on a new map of its border with India, an official said on Thursday, underlining the Himalayan nations determination to press its case in a land dispute that has strained ties with its giant n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020