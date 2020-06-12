Amid surge in Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 cases, govt transfers state health secretary Beela Rajesh

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Beela Rajesh, Health Secretary of Tamil Nadu has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Commercial Taxes and Registration Department by the state government on Friday. J. Radhakrishnan, IAS, is the now the new Tamil Nadu Health Secretary.

The news came to light after a Public (Special A) Department issued a notice on the same earlier in the morning today. "The following transfers and postings are notified:- (i) Dr.Beela Rajesh, IAS , Secretary to Government, Health and Family Welfare Department is transferred and posted as Secretary to Government, Commercial Taxes and Registration Department vice Thiru N.Muruganandam IAS., holding additional charge; (ii) Dr.J.Radhakrishnan, IAS, Principal Secretary/Commissioner of Revenue Administration is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Health and Family Welfare Department vice Dr.Beela Rajesh, IAS; He will continue to hold the post of Principal Secretary/Commissioner of Revenue Administration in full additional charge until further orders," the order read.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the total number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu now stands at 38716 including 17662 active cases, 20705 cured/discharged/migrated and 349 deaths. (ANI)