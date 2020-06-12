Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC dismisses bail plea of former Jharkhand minister Yogendra Sao

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 18:16 IST
SC dismisses bail plea of former Jharkhand minister Yogendra Sao

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea of former Jharkhand minister Yogendra Sao seeking bail in a 2016 case of rioting and violence in the state in which several people were injured. He challenged the Jharkhand High Court order of May 20 by which it had rejected his bail plea on the ground that the FIR reveals that Sao along with his then MLA wife Nirmala Devi, disrupted mining activities in a NTPC project and on account which several persons were injured. A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy rejected Sao's plea against the high court order which noted that he flouted the conditions imposed by the top court while granting bail to him on December 15, 2017 which ultimately led to his cancellation of bail. On April 12, last year, the top court had directed Sao to surrender before a court in Ranchi after he had violated bail conditions imposed by the court. Sao, who was then in the Congress Party, had become a minister in the Hemant Soren-led UPA government in Jharkhand in 2013. He is an accused in over a dozen cases of rioting and instigation of violence. Both Sao and his MLA wife Nirmala Devi were granted bail on December 15, 2017, by the top court while directing them to stay in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh as a bail condition. They were allowed to visit Jharkhand only for court hearings under police protection after intimating the Bhopal superintendent of police. The top court had rejected their plea allowing the couple to visit Jharkhand for a month for electioneering, saying they were influential persons and do not deserve any indulgence.

It, however, had refused to cancel the bail of Devi and said that her deviations in bail conditions are not substantial keeping in mind that she was a legislator. The top court had transferred the trial of 18 cases against Sao and Devi to Ranchi from Hazaribagh district in Jharkhand. It, however, refused to allow the plea of Devi to let her stay in Patna in neighbouring Bihar instead of Bhopal. The court had said that it is satisfied that there has been breach of bail conditions imposed on Sao as his "unauthorized presence" was found in Jharkhand while he was directed to stay in Bhopal. It was found that Sao left Bhopal on several occasions without any intimation to local authorities despite direction from the court and his presence in Jharkhand during the corresponding period was not disputed, the court had said. Jharkhand government through standing counsel Tapesh Kumar Singh had told the apex court that since Sao was granted bail on December 15, 2017, out of 253 days he has lived in Bhopal only for 25 days.

Both Devi and Sao were accused in a case relating to violent clashes between villagers and police in 2016 in which several people had suffered injuries. Devi, a Congress MLA, had led an agitation against NTPC authorities for their alleged attempt to forcibly evacuate villagers from Barkagaon without giving them due compensation or rehabilitation, according to police. According to the FIR, some mining work was being done by NTPC which was tried to be thwarted by Sao, Devi and others in September 2016 and despite prohibitory orders, they sat on dharna for nearly 15 days. The FIR said that the protesters had also not allowed the workers to run the machines for mining as a result of which mining work was totally stopped. The FIR alleged that the administration had tried to remove the dharna and Devi was asked to stop the protest at which she had threatened officials and assaulted them. Due to instigation and violence several people were injured including officials of administration..

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

People offer Namaz at Lucknow's mosque with COVID-19 health measures in place

Namaz was offered at Aishbagh Eidhah on Friday here, following the graded re-opening of the COVID-19 lockdown, Unlock 1. Today is the first Juma after lockdown, and since only five people are allowed, multiple Jammats are taking place. Peop...

Dutch activists use red spray paint on statue

Dutch activists have spray painted the words killer and thief and daubed red paint on a statue of a man from the 17th-century Golden Era of Dutch trade and colonial expansionA municipal worker was removing the paint from the statue of Piet ...

Delhi LG forms high-level panel to suggest measures to tackle COVID-19 outbreak in city

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday constituted a high-level committee, which includes Indian Council of Medical Research Director-General Balram Bhargava, to suggest effective steps to deal with COVID-19 outbreak in the national capita...

US arm of Lupin voluntarily recalls one lot of diabetes drug in America

The US arm of domestic pharma major Lupin Ltd is voluntarily recalling one lot of its diabetes treatment drug metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets in the US market on account of the excess presence of a substance that could caus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020