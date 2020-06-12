Guidelines issued for smooth conduct of elections to Council of States 2020 in Karnataka

In view of COVID-19, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority on Friday issued directions to ensure smooth conduct of biennial elections to Council of States 2020 and Karnataka Legislative Council Elections 2020, scheduled to be held on June 19 and 29 respectively.

Issuing the guidelines Chief Secretary of Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority TM Vijay Bhaskar said, "The returning officer shall ensure necessary precautions like observance of social distancing norms, installation of thermal scanners, use of masks by all staff and electors/agents taking part in the election process and provision of hand sanitizers are taken during the conduct of election processes-filling nominations, the security of nominations, polling and counting."

Among all the nine-point guidelines the officer said that the RO may decide that staff requirement and issue orders accordingly. (ANI)