Three new COVID-19 cases in ITBP, active tally at 24

Three new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the force to 24, officials said on Friday. As per the ITBP's bulletin, three fresh COVID-19 positive cases were reported while one more personnel recovered in the last 24 hours.

There are a total of 24 active cases and 195 have recovered till date, it added. According to the Union Health Ministry, India has witnessed 2,97,535 number of coronavirus cases including 1,41,842 active cases, 1,47,195 cured/discharged/migrated while 8,498 have died due to COVID-19 till now. (ANI)