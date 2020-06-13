UK supports international court after Trump approves sanctions
Reuters | London | Updated: 13-06-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 19:14 IST
Britain said on Saturday the International Criminal Court should be able to work independently, without fear of sanction, two days after U.S. President Donald Trump approved economic and travel sanctions against some of its employees. "The UK strongly supports the International Criminal Court in tackling impunity for the worst international crimes," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.
"We will continue to support positive reform of the court, so that it operates as effectively as possibly. ICC officials should be able to carry out their work independently and impartially, and without fear of sanction." The U.S. sanctions approved by Trump target ICC employees involved in an investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan.
