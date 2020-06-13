4 Mumbai Police personnel succumb to coronavirus

Four Mumbai Police personnel, who tested positive for COVID-19, have lost their lives in the last 24 hours. Out of the four personnel who succumbed to the infection, one was Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) and the other three were constables, Mumbai Police said on Saturday.

"Four police personnel of Mumbai, who tested positive for COVID-19, have lost their lives in the last 24 hours. Out the four personnel, one was ASI and other three were constables," police said. As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 1,01,141 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, including 49,628 active cases, 47,796 cured/discharged/migrated and 3,717 deaths. (ANI)