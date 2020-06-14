Left Menu
Delhi to receive random testing kits to enhance COVID-19 testing

The national capital will soon receive random testing kits to enhance COVID-19 testing. The Union Home Secretary and senior officials from the Central government, along with Delhi government, will decide the road map on facilities to be improved in the city to deal with COVID-19 crisis, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2020 13:05 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 13:05 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The national capital will soon receive random testing kits to enhance COVID-19 testing. The Union Home Secretary and senior officials from the Central government, along with Delhi government, will decide the road map on facilities to be improved in the city to deal with COVID-19 crisis, sources said. All agencies have been directed to work together along with the local government and civic bodies to deal with coronavirus, sources added.

The decisions were taken at a COVID-19 review meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, which was also attended by Delhi LG Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This is the first round of meeting which lasted for 75 minutes. Another meeting is scheduled to take place at 5 pm today.

The meeting was also attended by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Health Secretary Preeti Sudan, Director AIIMS Dr Randeep Guleria and Members of NITI Aayog apart from other senior officers. According to the sources, Amit Shah has assured the Delhi government of all support to deal with COVID-19 in the national capital.

Kejriwal briefed Home Minister about current medical facilities in Delhi and what will be required in the future. Another meeting is scheduled today evening which will be attended by Mayors of all three Municipal Corporations of Delhi. The meeting will also be attended by Delhi CM and Delhi LG.

On 10th June Arvind Kejriwal had met Home minister Amit Shah on the health situation in Delhi and after the meeting, he tweeted, "Met Sh Amit Shah, Hon'ble HM. Discussed the situation on corona in Delhi in detail. He assured of all cooperation." Notably, Delhi has recorded a total of 38,958 coronavirus cases, out of which 22,742 are active in the city. So far, 14,945 have been cured/migrated in the capital and 1,271 have died due to the lethal infection.

To deliberate on ways to contain the spread of the lethal virus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold consultations with chief ministers on June 16 and 17 The Prime Minister will interact with the Chief Ministers via video conferencing.

A couple of days back, the Delhi government had announced the new set of guidelines for 'Unlock 1'to ensure that economic activities hit by the lockdown gather momentum. The government has prohibited Metro Rail Services and has also barred cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasium, swimming pools, entertainment parks to be operational as the cases of COVID-19 are increasing with each passing day.

The Supreme Court on Friday slammed the Delhi government calling its patient care during Covid-19 pandemic horrendous, horrific and pathetic.(ANI)

