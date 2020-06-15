Left Menu
Amit Shah to chair all-party meet over management of COVID-19 situation in Delhi today

The all-party meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah to review the management of COVID-19 situation in Delhi is scheduled to be held at 11 am on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2020 08:20 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 08:20 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The all-party meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah to review the management of COVID-19 situation in Delhi is scheduled to be held at 11 am on Monday. The meeting, which will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to be attended by representatives of BJP, AAP, Congress, BSP apart from officials of Delhi government and the Centre.

"Union Home Minister will hold an all-party meeting to review the management of COVID-19 situation in the National Capital Territory of Delhi at 1100 hrs on 15th June 2020 (Monday)," MHA had said yesterday. Shah announced a series of measures to contain the spread of the virus after a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Shah along with Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan chaired a meeting on Sunday in which Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were present.The meeting was also attended by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Health Secretary Preeti Sudan, Director AIIMS Dr Randeep Guleria and Members of NITI Aayog apart from other senior officers. Later, Shah said that a comprehensive health survey of every person would be conducted in the containment zones of the national capital to check the spread of coronavirus.

"To be able to do contact mapping well in Delhi's containment zones, a comprehensive health survey of every person will be done from house to house. The report will come in one week. Aarogya Setu app will be downloaded in every person's mobile," he tweeted. "Testing for the infection will be doubled in the next two days in the capital and tripled in six days," he added.

The Delhi government later said that the meeting held with the Centre in connection with the COVID-19 situation in the national capital on Sunday was "very productive" and decisions were taken jointly after detailed discussions on key topics. Shah had also directed immediate transfer of four IAS officers -- two from Andaman and Nicobar and two from Arunachal Pradesh to New Delhi to assist Delhi Government in the management of COVID-19, according to MHA. (ANI)

