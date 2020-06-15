Left Menu
Development News Edition

E-com giants yet to submit full documents or respond on use of plastic:CPCB to NGT

While Amazon has not submitted complete documents regarding their responsibility under the Plastic Waste Management Rules and confirmation of quantity of plastic consumption, the Flipkart has not responded to CPCB's email dated March 4, 2020 and no other correspondence has been received from the firm so far, the apex pollution monitoring body told the National Green Tribunal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 19:45 IST
E-com giants yet to submit full documents or respond on use of plastic:CPCB to NGT

E-commerce giants against whom a petition has been filed in the National Green Tribunal to stop them from allegedly using excessive plastic for packaging have either not submitted complete documents regarding the quantity of plastic consumption or have not responded to the communication of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). While Amazon has not submitted complete documents regarding their responsibility under the Plastic Waste Management Rules and confirmation of quantity of plastic consumption, the Flipkart has not responded to CPCB's email dated March 4, 2020 and no other correspondence has been received from the firm so far, the apex pollution monitoring body told the National Green Tribunal. The CPCB informed the tribunal that Amazon Retail India submitted the application for registration under Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2018 to it on December 5, 2019 having Extended Producer Responsibility of collection and channelisation of 0.5 TPA plastic waste.

"The application is under process, however, complete documents regarding pan-India coverage of Plastic Waste Management and confirmation of quantity of plastic consumption have not been submitted by firm so far," CPCB said adding that Amazon is required to submit requisite documents regarding pan- India coverage of Plastic Waste Management and confirmation of the quantity of plastic consumption. It further told the tribunal that another firm Flipkart Pvt Ltd has not responded to CPCB's email dated March 4, 2020 and no other correspondence has been received from the firm so far. "However, vide letter dated December 6, 2019 Ms Instakart Services Pvt Ltd informed that Flipkart Pvt Ltd is their holding company registered in Singapore and Ms Instakart is engaged in the business of providing logistics and fulfilment services to group companies.

"Flipkart Pvt Ltd is required to submit application for registration directly to CPCB  or provide requisite documents supporting its linkage with Instakart Services Pvt Ltd," it said. The petition has contended excessive use of plastics in packaging have given rise to serious environmental challenges.

The CPCB had earlier told the NGT that the e-commerce giants need to fulfil their extended producer responsibility under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 and need to establish a system for collecting back the plastic waste generated due to the packaging of their products. It had informed the green panel that as per provisions 9(2) of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, "Primary responsibility for collection of used multi-layered plastic sachet or pouches or packaging is of Producers, Importers and Brand Owners who introduce the products in the market.

"Amazon Retail India Private Limited and Flipkart Private limited are involved in packaging and selling of other companies' products and thus introducing plastic packaging in the market. They need to fulfil their extended producer responsibility under PWM Rules and should obtain registration as brand owner after submitting proper documents," CPCB had said. The submission came in response to a plea filed by a 16-year-old boy who has approached the tribunal to stop e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart from excessive plastic use in their packaging.

Aditya Dubey, through his legal guardian, has pleaded the NGT to direct Amazon and Flipkart to stop excessive use of plastic in packaging the goods delivered by the firms. "The e-commerce companies are covered under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016. But due to a lack of monitoring and implementation, the respondents continue to use excessive amounts of plastic in wrapping and packaging their sold items," said the plea, filed through advocate Divya Prakash Pande.

Dubey's plea had contended that the companies deliver items in cardboard boxes, which are too large when compared to the size of the items being delivered. The plea has also said that though the home-delivery service of e-commerce companies have been very useful for consumers, they have given rise to serious environmental challenges due to excessive use of plastics in packaging.

Once goods are delivered, the plastic waste is thrown away in garbage and it ends up at landfill sites, leading to a burden on the earth and damaging the environment, it said. Dubey said the two companies have not made any arrangements for either taking back the plastic material or ensuring that it is recycled.

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Students allowed to stay in hostels till end of examination: IIMC to HC

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication IIMC Monday told the Delhi High Court that the students, who are presently staying in the hostels, will be allowed to avail the facility till end of their examination this year. The institutes subm...

Kyrgyz PM Abylgaziev resigns over graft probe

The prime minister of Kyrgyzstan, Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev, resigned on Monday, citing a corruption probe against his former subordinates which he said undermined trust in the cabinet and limited its ability to combat the coronavirus pande...

UK Parliament panel calls for UK citizenship for foreign healthcare workers

An influential UK parliamentary panel on Monday called on the government to offer British citizenship to all foreign healthcare workers, including Indians, in recognition of their tireless work on the COVID-19 frontline of the country. In a...

Shah visits LNJP; orders CCTV in COVID-19 wards of all designated hospitals

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday directed the Delhi chief secretary to install CCTV cameras in COVID-19 wards of every designated hospital in the national capital for proper monitoring, and set up alternative canteens for uninterrupt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020