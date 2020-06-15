Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi violence: Charge sheet filed in court in connection with murder of property dealer

The Crime Branch of the Delhi police filed the charge sheet before Metropolitan Magistrate Deepti Devesh against 16 persons in the case of alleged murder of the property dealer. Parvez, a resident of north Ghonda, Shahdara, allegedly received bullet injuries and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 21:55 IST
Delhi violence: Charge sheet filed in court in connection with murder of property dealer

The Delhi police on Monday filed before a court here a charge sheet in connection with the killing of a 48-year-old property dealer, who was trying to pacify the situation between the two communities during the riots in Northeast Delhi in February. The Crime Branch of the Delhi police filed the charge sheet before Metropolitan Magistrate Deepti Devesh against 16 persons in the case of alleged murder of the property dealer.

Parvez, a resident of north Ghonda, Shahdara, allegedly received bullet injuries and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, police said. The charge sheet was filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 302 (murder), 147 and 148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly).

The offence for murder entail a minimum punishment of life imprisonment and maximum of death penalty. According to police, on February 25, at around 7 pm, Parvez was found lying in an injured state in one of the lanes in Jaffarabad area.

He received gunshot injuries on his right chest and was rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, a senior police officer said. A case was registered in this regard at Jaffarabad police station, he said.

During investigation, the police found that he had a .32 bore licensed revolver which had 25 rounds. However, only 13 cartridges were recovered but his revolver is still missing, he added. He was trying to intercede between the two communities when he was attacked, the police official said.

The 16 persons arrested include the man who had allegedly shot Parvez, he said and added that all the accused were part of the mob inciting riots in the area. The arrests were made based on CCTV footages and Call Detail Records among other evidences.

The weapon of offence used to kill him and the revolver of the Parvez have not been recovered, the police added. The riots in Northeast Delhi in February this year claimed the lives of 43 people while over 250 people were injured.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

178 COVID-19 patients die in Maharashtra, highest single-day toll

Maharashtra on Monday witnessed 178 deaths due to COVID-19, highest in a day. In a health bulletin, Maharashtra health department said that a total of 2,786 COVID-19 cases were reported in the state today.Highest single-day spike of 178 dea...

Another TRS MLA tests positive for COVID-19 in Telangana

Another ruling TRS MLA tested positive for COVID-19 in Telangana on Monday, taking the number of party legislatorsinfected by the virus to three. The MLA had mingled with the legislator who was found positive earlier, TRS sources said.Last ...

SC says no sale & registration of BS-IV vehicles will be permitted, pulls up automobile dealers assn for violating order

The Supreme Court on Monday made it clear that no sale and registration of BS-IV vehicles will be permitted in the country as it pulled up the Automobile Dealers association for violating its order that had given some limited relaxation. A ...

SAP online customer event off to rocky start as site crashes

SAPs biggest customer event, Sapphire Now, got off to a rocky start on Monday as the site hosting this years reimagined event, held online due to the coronavirus pandemic, crashed.It was hardly an advertisement for Europes most valuable tec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020