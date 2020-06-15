PM Modi enquires about Anil Vij's health over phone
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday enquired telephonically about the health of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mohali.ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 15-06-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 23:37 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday enquired telephonically about the health of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mohali. While expressing his gratitude, Vij tweeted, "When I received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 9:44 am today in the morning to enquire about my health while undergoing treatment of fractured left thigh, all my pain vanished. You take care of an ordinary worker like me. Thank you so much".
Prime Minister Modi's telephonic conversation with the Haryana Home Minister lasted for five minutes and he wished him a speedy recovery, read a statement. Vij has undergone an operation at Max Hospital in Mohali as his left thigh got fractured after slipping at his residence a few days back. Many leaders of the state have visited the hospital to enquire about his health.
On Sunday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also enquired about Vij's health. (ANI)
