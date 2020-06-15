UK "deeply disappointed" by sentence passed on ex-U.S. marine in Russia

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday he was deeply disappointed by Monday's verdict and sentence against Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine who was convicted of spying for the United States. "I have serious reservations about the legal process," Raab said in a statement about the case of Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Canadian, and Irish passports.

"We will continue to provide consular support to him and his family, and press the Russian authorities to respect Paul's basic rights, which include a fair trial and appeal process," said Raab. Earlier, a Russian court sentenced Whelan to 16 years in jail, angering the U.S. government.