Kyrgyz ruling coalition nominates Boronov for prime minister

Kyrgyz ruling coalition nominates Boronov for prime ministerReuters | Bishkek | Updated: 16-06-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 13:19 IST
Kyrgyzstan's ruling coalition nominated Kubatbek Boronov for prime minister on Tuesday, virtually ensuring he would get the post after his predecessor resigned due to a corruption probe against former cabinet officials.
Boronov, 55, has served as the first deputy prime minister in the previous cabinet and worked as minister of emergency situations in the past. He does not belong to any of the coalition parties.
