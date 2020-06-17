Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC says doctors, nurses are corona warriors who need to be protected

The Supreme Court said on Wednesday that Doctors and nurses are corona warriors and need to be protected even as the Delhi government informed that it is committed to patient care, managing of bodies and raising the number of COVID-19 tests.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 13:15 IST
SC says doctors, nurses are corona warriors who need to be protected

The Supreme Court said on Wednesday that Doctors and nurses are corona warriors and need to be protected even as the Delhi government informed that it is committed to patient care, managing of bodies and raising the number of COVID-19 tests. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, S K Kaul and M R Shah was informed by the Delhi government counsel that after the recent visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to LNJP Hospital here, things are being improved

On June 12, the top court, while taking note of the reports of “horrific scenes” at Delhi's COVID-19 dedicated LNJP hospital where bodies are being stacked next to coronavirus patients, had said it indicated the “sorry state of affairs” in government hospitals. It had directed Chief Secretaries of the NCT, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Gujarat to take "remedial action" ensuring proper management of patients at hospitals.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Sterling edges lower after UK inflation data, Brexit fears weigh

Sterling was slightly weaker on Wednesday after data showed inflation fell to its lowest level since June 2016 last month as the coronavirus pandemic sucked demand from the global economy and caused oil prices to tumble.Low inflation would ...

Himachal reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 568

Eight new COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the tally to 568 in the state, a mid-day COVID-19 bulletin stated. The state has tested 213 samples on Tuesday, eight of these tested positive and 154 were negative....

Tennis-Canada's Dabrowski slams decision to go ahead with US Open

Canadian doubles specialist Gabriela Dabrowski has hit out at the decision to go ahead with this years U.S. Open, saying that despite strict health protocols it will be impossible to protect players in a bio-secure bubble throughout the eve...

Hong Kong shares edge higher amid caution over fresh virus cases in China, U.S.

Hong Kong shares ended slightly higher on Wednesday, as investors remained cautious that a resurgence in new coronavirus cases in China and the United States could slow down global economic recovery. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020