Govt should tell how 20 jawans were martyred, how China grabbed our land: Surjewala

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday slammed Centre over the violent face-off with Chinese in Galwan valley in which 20 Indian Army personnel lost their lives, saying that government should take citizens into confidence and tell them how China grabbed our land and how 20 jawans were martyred. "Twenty soldiers were martyred but government kept silent. Government should take citizens into confidence and tell them how China grabbed our land, how 20 jawans were martyred, what is the current situation and what is government's strategy to deal with the issue," he said during a press meet.

At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15. The violent face-off happened in Galwan valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16.

Prime Minister Modi has called for an all-party meeting to discuss the situation in the India-China border areas on June 19. (ANI)