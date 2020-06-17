Turkey still blocking defence plans for Poland, Baltics, say NATO allies

Turkey continues to block NATO defence plans for Poland and Baltic states despite a deal in London last year between Turkey's president and allied leaders, three allied diplomats and a French defence official said on Wednesday.

Diplomats said while Ankara has approved the plan, known as Eagle Defender, it has not allowed NATO military chiefs to put it into action.

"Turkey is refusing to accept these plans unless we recognise the PYD/PKK as a terrorist entity," referring to Syrian and Turkish Kurdish groups that Ankara regards as dangerous rebels. "We say no. We need to show solidarity for eastern allies and it's not acceptable to block these plans."