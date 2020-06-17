DIARY-Political and General News Events from June 17

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- WENDESDAY, JUNE 17 ** LONDON - The Joint OPEC-Non-OPEC Technical Committee of experts holds a video conference prior to Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee's meeting on Thursday. ** KREUZLINGEN, Switzerland - Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis meets counterparts from Austria, Alexander Schallenberg, and Liechtenstein, Katrin Eggenberger, at Schloss Seeburg castle in Kreuzlingen, Switzerland - 0830 GMT.

** SPAIN - Spain's energy minister, Teresa Ribera, to participate in online meeting on climate change, green recovery and Europe Green Deal among other issues - 1100 GMT. JERUSALEM - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel and visit the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center on Wednesday (final day)

ANKARA - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio will pay a visit to Turkey. BRUSSELS - NATO defence ministers hold second day of meeting via teleconference. - 1200 GMT BRUSSELS - European lawmakers dicuss with the EU Commission and EU Council the future EU financing and economic recovery in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic - 1415 GMT

STRASBOURG - European Commission Vice-President Suica presents a report on the "Impact of Demographic Change". GLOBAL - United Nation's World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought. MOSCOW - Russian Energy minister Alexander Valentinovich Novak attends a conference on COVID-19 and the future of energy sector. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JUNE 18 ** LONDON - Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee of OPEC+ group holds an online meeting - 1200 GMT.

BRUSSELS - Eastern Partnership leaders' videoconference - 1300 GMT COPENHAGEN - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at Copenhagen Democracy Summit (to Jun. 19)

BELGRADE - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit Serbia (to June 19). BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to June 19).

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 19 TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan's president, Tsai Ing-wen, speaks by video link at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit - 1100 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU video conference meeting of the members of the European Council.

MINSK – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Minsk on 19 June. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 20

GLOBAL - World Refugee Day. Sri Lanka - Sri Lankan Parliament election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 22 BEIJING – China's Premier Li Keqiang will meet with European Union leaders online. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JUNE 23 KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – APEC finance senior officials' meeting (to June 25). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24

** BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen holds structured debate on racism. BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the EU's budget chief Johannes Hahn, present the EU draft general budget for 2021 and the annual management and performance report for 2019.

BERLIN - 72nd anniversary of beginning of The Berlin Blockade. Communist forces cut off all land and water routes between West Germany and West Berlin, prompting the United States to organise a massive airlift. MOSCOW - Abkhazia's President Aslan Bzhania will attend Moscow’s Victory Day parade, rescheduled by Russian President Vladimir Putin for June 24

CHISINAU - Moldovan President Igor Dodon will attend a military parade commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War. BRUSSELS - Vice president of the EU Commission, Frans Timmermans, presents the bloc's smart sector integration. Mongolia – Mongolian State Great Hural Election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JUNE 25 LOS ANGELES - 11th death anniversary of pop star Michael Jackson. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 26

** BRUSSELS - EU Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic speaks at EPC event on how to boost EU resilience in the aftermath of COVID-19 - 0700 GMT. GLOBAL - International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JUNE 27 Iceland – President election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 29 PYEONGTAEK - South Korea observes the 18th anniversary of an inter-Korean sea clash.

BEJING/TAIPEI - 10th Anniversary of signing of a landmark trade deal between China and Taiwan. LUXEMBOURG - European ministers for agriculture and fisheries meet for talks. (to June 30). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JULY 01 MOSCOW – Russian Federation Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 5

Dominican Republic - Chamber of Deputies election. Dominican Republic - Senate election. Dominican Republic - President election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 7 Malawi - President's election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 8

TOKYO - IMF Deputy Managing Director Furusawa, ADB President Asakawa speak at Columbia-hosted seminar - 1200 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JULY 18 RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts third meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh.(to July 19). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 21

SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia - Russia hosts SCO and BRICS summits (to July 23). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 22

** BRUSSELS - EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis presents targeted amendments to financial regulations to facilitate the economic recovery post-COVID-19 crisis. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JULY 27 MANILA - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte delivers State of the Nation address. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, July 31

VALPARAISO, Chile - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address. HANOI - Vietnam host 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings (to August 5).

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST, 09 BELARUS – Belarus President Election.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx