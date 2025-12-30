South Korean President's Landmark Visit to China
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is set to visit China from January 4 to 7, marking his inaugural trip to the country since assuming office this past June. During his visit, Lee will hold discussions with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to explore strengthening bilateral ties.
Key topics on the agenda include achieving tangible results in supply chain collaborations. This follows a recent summit in South Korea attended by Xi, the first by a Chinese leader in 11 years, where they also discussed resuming talks with North Korea.
Adding to his itinerary, Lee plans to visit Shanghai's commercial hub, aiming to foster cooperation in the start-up sector, as indicated by presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.
