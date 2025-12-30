Left Menu

South Korean President's Landmark Visit to China

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will visit China from January 4 to 7 to meet President Xi Jinping and discuss key issues like supply chains. His first visit since taking office aims to strengthen ties and explore cooperation in start-ups, following recent dialogues on North Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 13:14 IST
South Korean President's Landmark Visit to China

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is set to visit China from January 4 to 7, marking his inaugural trip to the country since assuming office this past June. During his visit, Lee will hold discussions with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to explore strengthening bilateral ties.

Key topics on the agenda include achieving tangible results in supply chain collaborations. This follows a recent summit in South Korea attended by Xi, the first by a Chinese leader in 11 years, where they also discussed resuming talks with North Korea.

Adding to his itinerary, Lee plans to visit Shanghai's commercial hub, aiming to foster cooperation in the start-up sector, as indicated by presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Unveils NFAP-2025: Paving the Way for Future-Ready Spectrum Management

India Unveils NFAP-2025: Paving the Way for Future-Ready Spectrum Management

 India
2
People will not allow BJP to come to power in West Bengal, claims Mamata at Bankura rally.

People will not allow BJP to come to power in West Bengal, claims Mamata at ...

 India
3
England Retains Jofra Archer for T20 World Cup Despite Injury Setback

England Retains Jofra Archer for T20 World Cup Despite Injury Setback

 United Kingdom
4
Graveyard Land Dispute Uncovered: A Clash Over Heritage and Encroachment

Graveyard Land Dispute Uncovered: A Clash Over Heritage and Encroachment

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025