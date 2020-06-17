Sacrifices of our soldiers in Galwan will not go in vain: Indian Army
Indian Army said on Wednesday that sacrifices of its soldiers who laid down their lives in the violent face-off with China in Galwan valley will not go in vain.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 18:32 IST
Indian Army said on Wednesday that sacrifices of its soldiers who laid down their lives in the violent face-off with China in Galwan valley will not go in vain. "General MM Naravane #COAS & all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of our valiant soldiers at #Galwan. We offer deepest condolences to the families & stand strong in our resolve towards protecting the sovereignty & integrity of our country. Their sacrifices will not go in vain," tweeted Indian Army.
In a strong message to China after the killing of at least 20 Indian soldiers in the violent face-off with Chinese troops, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply, if instigated. At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15.
The violent face-off happened in Galwan valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16.(ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian Army
- Galwan
- Narendra Modi
- Indian
- MM Naravane
- Eastern Ladakh
- China
ALSO READ
India will definitely get its growth back soon: PM Narendra Modi
Indian-American doctors outraged at Floyd's death, racial discrimination in the US
Naval vessel INS Jalashwa reaches Tuticorn with stranded Indian nationals from Sri Lanka
Yes, we will definitely get our growth back, says PM Modi addressing captains of Indian industry.
COVID-19: INS Jalashwa repatriates nearly 700 Indians stranded in Sri Lanka