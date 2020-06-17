Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sacrifices of our soldiers in Galwan will not go in vain: Indian Army

Indian Army said on Wednesday that sacrifices of its soldiers who laid down their lives in the violent face-off with China in Galwan valley will not go in vain.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 18:32 IST
Sacrifices of our soldiers in Galwan will not go in vain: Indian Army
Army Chief Gen MM Naravane (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Army said on Wednesday that sacrifices of its soldiers who laid down their lives in the violent face-off with China in Galwan valley will not go in vain. "General MM Naravane #COAS & all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of our valiant soldiers at #Galwan. We offer deepest condolences to the families & stand strong in our resolve towards protecting the sovereignty & integrity of our country. Their sacrifices will not go in vain," tweeted Indian Army.

In a strong message to China after the killing of at least 20 Indian soldiers in the violent face-off with Chinese troops, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply, if instigated. At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15.

The violent face-off happened in Galwan valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16.(ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Aramco donates USD 500,000 to Indian Red Cross Society for COVID-19 relief

Saudi national oil company Aramco has donated USD 500,000 about Rs 3.8 crore to the Indian Red Cross Society to support its efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. The humanitarian support is part of Aramcos global response to COVID19, t...

Ladakh face-off: UP Guv, CM pay tribute to Indian soldiers killed in clashes

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday paid homage to the Indian soldiers who lost their lives in a violent clash with the Chinese army in Ladakhs Galwan Valley and said&#160;their supreme sac...

Whole country with you, answer people's questions on China face off: Opposition to PM

The death of 20 Indian soldiers along the LAC in Ladakh on Wednesday saw the opposition asking the Prime Minister to explain how the Chinese occupied Indian territory, even as the government contended that the sacrifice of soldiers would no...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Scores of flights to and from Beijing were cancelled, schools shut and some neighbourhoods blocked off as officials ramped up efforts to contain a coronavirus outbreak that has fanned fears of wider contagion. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020