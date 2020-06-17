Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets PM Modi

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday after 20 Army personnel lost their lives in Ladakh's Galwan Valley during a violent face-off with Chinese troops.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 21:25 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets PM Modi
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday after 20 Army personnel lost their lives in Ladakh's Galwan Valley during a violent face-off with Chinese troops. Details of the meet are awaited.

The violent clash started on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India had said on Tuesday. At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the violent face-off, government sources had revealed and added that the casualty numbers could rise.

Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. The commanding officer of the Chinese Unit, as per the sources' confirmation to ANI, is among those killed. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks seesaw as rising coronavirus cases offset recovery hopes

Equity markets around the world seesawed on Wednesday as the prior days rally on economic and vaccine hopes faded, while fresh coronavirus outbreaks and rising geopolitical tensions in Asia boosted demand for the dollar and safe-haven debt....

Spain to trial coronavirus tracing app on holiday island

Spain will trial a new smartphone app aimed at helping to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus on one of the Canary Islands, authorities said on Wednesday.Europes latest scheme using Bluetooth technology to log contacts between people a...

French prosecutors request four-year jail sentence for Lamine Diack

French financial prosecutors on Wednesday asked for a four-year jail sentence for Lamine Diack, former head of world athletics, on trial for corruption, money laundering and breach of trust.Prosecutors allege that Diack solicited bribes tot...

Telangana govt to celebrate birth centenary of ex-PM Narasimha Rao on grand scale

The birth centenary of former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao will be celebrated by the Telangana government in a grand manner for one year beginning June 28, birth anniversary of the late leader who hailed from the state, in honour of his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020