Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets PM Modi

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday after 20 Army personnel lost their lives in Ladakh's Galwan Valley during a violent face-off with Chinese troops. Details of the meet are awaited.

The violent clash started on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India had said on Tuesday. At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the violent face-off, government sources had revealed and added that the casualty numbers could rise.

Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. The commanding officer of the Chinese Unit, as per the sources' confirmation to ANI, is among those killed. (ANI)