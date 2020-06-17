HC seeks AAP govt stand on plea claiming it's not following its containment plan

The Delhi High Court has sought response of the AAP government on a plea alleging that it was not properly following its COVID-19 containment plan. Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Delhi government and sought its response on the petition moved by a resident of Palam Colony, in south west district of the national capital, who along with his family had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 28 and were in home quarantine till June 13.

The order was passed on June 15, but made available on Wednesday. The petitioner said that by an order dated June 5, his house by was declared as a containment zone for 28 days.

He said in his plea that according to Delhi government's containment plan, contact tracing of persons suspected or found to be COVID positive was mandatory and claimed that the same was not followed. He has also claimed that as per the containment plan he and his family were to be re-tested after expiry of 14-day quarantine, but that too was not done.

He further submitted that if an area is treated as a containment zone because certain persons residing there were found COVID positive, then once they are found to be free from COVID infection, there was no justification to treat the area as a containment zone. Taking note of the submissions, the high court directed the Delhi government to immediately test the petitioner and his family for COVID-19 and to inform them about the outcome and also place the result before the court on the next date of hearing on June 19.