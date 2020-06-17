Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC seeks AAP govt stand on plea claiming it's not following its containment plan

The petitioner said that by an order dated June 5, his house by was declared as a containment zone for 28 days. He said in his plea that according to Delhi government's containment plan, contact tracing of persons suspected or found to be COVID positive was mandatory and claimed that the same was not followed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 22:11 IST
HC seeks AAP govt stand on plea claiming it's not following its containment plan

The Delhi High Court has sought response of the AAP government on a plea alleging that it was not properly following its COVID-19 containment plan. Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Delhi government and sought its response on the petition moved by a resident of Palam Colony, in south west district of the national capital, who along with his family had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 28 and were in home quarantine till June 13.

The order was passed on June 15, but made available on Wednesday. The petitioner said that by an order dated June 5, his house by was declared as a containment zone for 28 days.

He said in his plea that according to Delhi government's containment plan, contact tracing of persons suspected or found to be COVID positive was mandatory and claimed that the same was not followed. He has also claimed that as per the containment plan he and his family were to be re-tested after expiry of 14-day quarantine, but that too was not done.

He further submitted that if an area is treated as a containment zone because certain persons residing there were found COVID positive, then once they are found to be free from COVID infection, there was no justification to treat the area as a containment zone. Taking note of the submissions, the high court directed the Delhi government to immediately test the petitioner and his family for COVID-19 and to inform them about the outcome and also place the result before the court on the next date of hearing on June 19.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

New York declares Juneteenth a holiday for state employees

New Yorks governor signed an executive order Wednesday recognizing Juneteenth as a paid holiday for state employees to commemorate the emancipation of slaves in the U.S. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he will propose legislation next year making Ju...

Record 2414 fresh COVID cases in Delhi take tally to over 47K; death toll mounts to 1904

Delhi recorded 2,414 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike, taking the tally in the city to over 47,000 on Wednesday, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 1,904, according to a health bulletin released by the Del...

COVID-19 death toll reaches 26 in U'khand

One more Covid-19 patient died in Uttarakhand on Wednesday taking the pandemic toll to 26 while the states tally of positive cases rose to 2,023 with the detection of 81 infected people. An 18-year-old COVID -19 patient died at Haldwanis Su...

Colombia's potential cocaine output up 1.5% in 2019, says U.N. drug agency

Potential production of pure cocaine hydrochloride in Colombia was up by 1.5 last year to 1,137 metric tonnes, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime UNODC said on Wednesday, even as the areas planted with primary ingredient coca decr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020