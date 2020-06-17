Indian Army building converted into COVID care centre in Srinagar
A staff building belonging to the Indian Army was converted into COVID care centre in Srinagar, said Dr Zakir Khan, Coordinator of the Centre.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-06-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 22:44 IST
A staff building belonging to the Indian Army was converted into COVID care centre in Srinagar, said Dr Zakir Khan, Coordinator of the Centre. He said that 42 COVID-19 patients have been isolated at the centre and all the facilities are being managed by the Directorate of Health.
"A staff building belonging to the Indian Army has been converted into COVID care centre in Srinagar. 42 COVID19 positive patients have been isolated here. All facilities are being managed by Directorate of Health" he said. According to the Union Health Ministry website, the Union Territory has reported 5,298 COVID-19 cases including 63 deaths, 2,781recovered and 2,454 active cases. (ANI)
