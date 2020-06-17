India won't be bullied by Chinese misadventure: Ashwani Kumar

By Amit Kumar Senior Congress leader Ashwani Kumar on Wednesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to convene all-party meeting over the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

"The aggressor should know that while we remain committed to peace and a negotiated settlement of outstanding boundary disputes with our neighbours. India will not be bullied by the Chinese misadventure of military aggression," Kumar told ANI. The former law minister stated that the "Chinese aggression in Ladakh, resulting in the death of brave Indian soldiers, is clearly a hostile act and a brazen affront to Indian sensitivities".

In a strong message to China after the killing of at least 20 Indian soldiers in the violent face-off with Chinese troops, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said earlier today that India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply, if instigated. Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off on June 15. (ANI)